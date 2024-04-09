Logitech launches G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED gaming keyboard

Logitech has launched the G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED, a compact gaming keyboard designed for professional gamers. The keyboard’s 60 percent form factor is preferred by some gamers for its space-saving design, allowing for more room for mouse movements essential in FPS competitions.

To address the limitations of smaller keyboards, Logitech has developed KEYCONTROL technology, enabling gamers to assign multiple functions to each key, offering extensive customization options. This technology, combined with G-SHIFT, allows players to access a new layer of keys, providing quick access to essential commands. The addition of KEYCONTROL is aimed at ensuring that gamers do not miss any critical keys during gameplay.

The keyboard is also equipped with Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, ensuring a fast and reliable connection even in environments with high radio frequency interference. This technology is crucial for maintaining low input lag in competitive scenarios.

The PRO X 60 features GX Optical switches, available in tactile and linear configurations, which offer faster actuation than traditional mechanical switches. Other features include dual-shot PBT keycaps, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, a game mode switch, volume roller, media controls, Bluetooth connectivity, a 2:1 LIGHTSPEED Adapter, and a semi-hard carrying case.

The Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard is available for pre-order in Black, White, and Pink at $179.99. You can order one here now.

