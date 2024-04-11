Belkin launches Qi2 wireless chargers

Belkin has always been at the forefront of innovative charging solutions, and its latest release is no exception. The company has just launched its newest Qi2 portfolio, offering up to 15W of fast wireless charging for Qi2-enabled devices. This new lineup is designed to cater to early adopters who are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest in technology.

The Qi2 portfolio is not just about speed; it also promises precise alignment and universal compatibility. This means that users can charge their devices more efficiently and without the hassle of finding the perfect charging spot. Additionally, the portfolio comes with certification from the World Power Consortium (WPC), providing users with the peace of mind that their devices are being charged safely and securely.

The collection includes three new products:

BoostCharge Pro Convertible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand: Available for $59.99 on Amazon.com, this versatile charging stand can be used as a stand or a flat pad, making it perfect for both viewing content and charging simultaneously. BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad: Priced at $79.99 on Amazon.com, this charging pad is designed for users who need to charge multiple devices at once. It can charge a Qi2-enabled phone and AirPods or other wireless earbuds simultaneously. BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand: For those who want an all-in-one charging solution, this stand is available for $149.99 on Amazon.com. It can charge a Qi2-enabled phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time, making it the ultimate charging station for Apple users.

What do you think about this new charging portfolio? Do you think it's worth the investment for the added convenience and speed? Please tell us in the comments below.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.