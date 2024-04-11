TEAMGROUP launches T-CREATE EXPERT R31 3-in-1 Card Reader

Today, TEAMGROUP has launched the T-CREATE EXPERT R31 3-in-1 Card Reader. Designed with portability in mind, the EXPERT R31 measures just 8.5 cm and is lightweight, making it easy to carry and access creative content wherever inspiration strikes.

The T-CREATE EXPERT R31 is equipped with a Type-C interface and supports USB 3.2 Gen2x2 specifications, allowing for read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. This means that a 10GB file can be transferred in under 20 seconds, significantly reducing data transfer times and allowing creators to focus more on their creative work.

Featuring microSD, SD, and CFexpress Type B card slots, the EXPERT R31 is compatible with various card types and speed specifications, including UHS-II, UHS-I, and CFexpress 2.0. Its Type-C interface is also compatible with Thunderbolt and a wide range of devices, providing convenient plug-and-play connectivity across multiple platforms.

TEAMGROUP prioritizes environmental sustainability by using recyclable materials in its packaging. The T-CREATE EXPERT R31 3-in-1 Card Reader also comes with a 2-year warranty. It will soon be available here, although pricing is currently unknown.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

