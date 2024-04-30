New threats and regulations lead companies to update security strategies

A new report from LogRhythm, based on a survey from Dimensional Research, reveals that 95 percent of enterprises have changed their cybersecurity strategies in the last 12 months.

Drivers of this change include keeping pace with the shifting regulatory landscape (98 percent), the need to meet customer expectations for data protection and privacy (89 percent) and the rise of AI-driven threats and solutions (65 percent).

Worryingly though, almost half (44 percent) of non-security executives don't understand the regulatory requirements that the company must adhere to. In addition, 59 percent report difficulties explaining the necessity of specific security solutions to non-security stakeholders, indicating a pressing need for enhanced reporting mechanisms to navigate the complexities of decision-making in the modern security landscape.

"The evolving role of cybersecurity leadership reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations view and manage cyber risk," says Andrew Hollister, chief information security officer at LogRhythm. "Today's threat environment demands a collaborative approach, with senior executives working hand-in-hand with security professionals to understand the risks, make well-informed, strategic decisions, and allocate the necessary resources to safeguard the organization and its clients."

Although 76 percent say they have experienced increases to their budget to better manage emerging threats and nearly 80 percent say they now have the right resources to defend their company from cyberattacks, less than half of security teams are reporting on key metrics like time to respond (49 percent), time to detect (48 percent), and time to recover (45 percent).

You can get the full report from the LogRhythm site.

Image credit: sdecoret/depositphotos.com