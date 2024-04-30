New threats and regulations lead companies to update security strategies

No Comments

A new report from LogRhythm, based on a survey from Dimensional Research, reveals that 95 percent of enterprises have changed their cybersecurity strategies in the last 12 months.

Drivers of this change include keeping pace with the shifting regulatory landscape (98 percent), the need to meet customer expectations for data protection and privacy (89 percent) and the rise of AI-driven threats and solutions (65 percent).

Worryingly though, almost half (44 percent) of non-security executives don't understand the regulatory requirements that the company must adhere to. In addition, 59 percent report difficulties explaining the necessity of specific security solutions to non-security stakeholders, indicating a pressing need for enhanced reporting mechanisms to navigate the complexities of decision-making in the modern security landscape.

"The evolving role of cybersecurity leadership reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations view and manage cyber risk," says Andrew Hollister, chief information security officer at LogRhythm. "Today's threat environment demands a collaborative approach, with senior executives working hand-in-hand with security professionals to understand the risks, make well-informed, strategic decisions, and allocate the necessary resources to safeguard the organization and its clients."

Although 76 percent say they have experienced increases to their budget to better manage emerging threats and nearly 80 percent say they now have the right resources to defend their company from cyberattacks, less than half of security teams are reporting on key metrics like time to respond (49 percent), time to detect (48 percent), and time to recover (45 percent).

You can get the full report from the LogRhythm site.

Image credit: sdecoret/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Businesses turn to generative AI but many don't have policies on it

New threats and regulations lead companies to update security strategies

Human factor is significant cyber risk for smaller businesses

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

Opera introduces new AI image generation and voice output features in latest update

It's time to get proactive on the UK's critical national infrastructure (CNI) security -- but where to start?

Transcend unveils MTE560P M.2 SSD

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

62 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

23 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

15 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.