AlmaLinux 9.4 now available

AlmaLinux 9.4 is officially available for download here. Closely aligned with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.4, it reinforces its status as a robust, open-source enterprise Linux solution. This latest version is built directly from RHEL's openly available source code and was released swiftly following RHEL 9.4, showcasing the community's ability to deliver prompt updates.

AlmaLinux 9.4 is enhanced with significant updates across software environments and development tools. The release includes updated module streams for popular programming languages and web technologies:

  • Python 3.12
  • Ruby 3.3
  • PHP 8.2
  • nginx 1.24
  • MariaDB 10.11
  • PostgreSQL 16

Component updates include Git upgraded to version 2.43.0 and Git LFS to version 3.4.1. Developers will benefit from performance tools and debuggers such as Valgrind 3.22, SystemTap 5.0, and elfutils 0.190. Performance monitoring tools have also been updated, with PCP (Performance Co-Pilot) upgraded to version 6.2.0.

The compilers have seen comprehensive updates:

  • GCC Toolset to version 13
  • LLVM Toolset to version 17.0.6
  • Rust Toolset to version 1.75.1
  • Go Toolset to version 1.21.7

Security enhancements are substantial in this release:

  • SELinux userspace release 3.6 now includes deny rules for more customizable security policies.
  • Keylime's server components are now available as containers to aid in secure infrastructure management.
  • Rsyslog now offers customizable TLS/SSL encryption settings for enhanced security in log processing.
  • OpenSSL has introduced a new drop-in directory for provider-specific configurations.
  • libkcapi 1.4.0 features new tools and options for cryptographic operations, including enhanced hash-sum calculations.
  • Stunnel 5.71 updates include support for modern PostgreSQL clients and enhanced behavior in FIPS mode with OpenSSL 1.1 and later.

In response to hardware support changes in RHEL 9.4, AlmaLinux 9.4 continues to support several older hardware devices that are essential in various industries, especially where legacy systems are crucial for operational continuity. These include:

  • aacraid: Dell and HP RAID controllers.
  • be2iscsi: Emulex adapters for improved network connectivity.
  • hpsa and lpfc: For HP smart array controllers and Emulex fibre channels.
  • megaraid_sas, mlx4_core, mpt3sas, mptsas: Important for connectivity and storage management.
  • qla2xxx and qla4xxx: For QLogic fibre channel and iSCSI host bus adapters.

AlmaLinux 9.4 should offer balanced modern performance requirements with support for existing systems, minimizing costs and maximizing efficiency across industries, thus ensuring that innovation continues within robust, secure, and reliable computing environments.

