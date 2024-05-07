Logitech unveils new Combo Touch keyboard cases for latest Apple iPad models

Logitech has officially announced new additions to its Combo Touch line, specifically designed for the latest Apple iPad models. Set to be available later this month, these new keyboard cases are designed for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (7th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (5th generation), and both 13-inch and 11-inch versions of the iPad Air.

Emphasizing sustainability, the latest Combo Touch models are constructed from high-quality, environmentally friendly materials. Despite being the thinnest and lightest versions to date, they provide robust form-fit protection for the iPads, making them ideal for users frequently on the move.

These models excel in versatility, featuring a detachable keyboard and a flexible kickstand. The adjustable design supports multiple use modes—typing, sketching, viewing, and reading—facilitating seamless transitions between different tasks. The integration of the largest Multi-Touch trackpad yet by Logitech enhances user interaction through intuitive and precise input and navigation.

The backlit keyboard offers 16 adjustable brightness levels and includes a standard layout with well-spaced keys. It also features a host of shortcut keys for common commands such as volume control and screenshots, which enhance productivity and user comfort. The Smart Connector technology ensures instant connectivity with the iPad, eliminating the need for separate charging or Bluetooth pairing.

The new Combo Touch models are available in two distinct colors—Graphite for the new iPad Pro models and Oxford Grey for the new iPad Air models. The products also showcase Logitech's commitment to sustainability, featuring an elegant low-carbon aluminum bottom.

Pricing for the Combo Touch models are as follows:

Combo Touch for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $259.99

Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11-inch: $229.99

Combo Touch for iPad Air 13-inch: $229.99

Combo Touch for iPad Air 11-inch: $199.99

These models can be purchased on Logitech's official website later this month, offering a premium, sustainable option for the latest iPad users looking to enhance their productivity on the go.