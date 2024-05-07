Logitech unveils new Combo Touch keyboard cases for latest Apple iPad models

No Comments

Logitech has officially announced new additions to its Combo Touch line, specifically designed for the latest Apple iPad models. Set to be available later this month, these new keyboard cases are designed for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (7th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (5th generation), and both 13-inch and 11-inch versions of the iPad Air.

Emphasizing sustainability, the latest Combo Touch models are constructed from high-quality, environmentally friendly materials. Despite being the thinnest and lightest versions to date, they provide robust form-fit protection for the iPads, making them ideal for users frequently on the move.

These models excel in versatility, featuring a detachable keyboard and a flexible kickstand. The adjustable design supports multiple use modes—typing, sketching, viewing, and reading—facilitating seamless transitions between different tasks. The integration of the largest Multi-Touch trackpad yet by Logitech enhances user interaction through intuitive and precise input and navigation.

The backlit keyboard offers 16 adjustable brightness levels and includes a standard layout with well-spaced keys. It also features a host of shortcut keys for common commands such as volume control and screenshots, which enhance productivity and user comfort. The Smart Connector technology ensures instant connectivity with the iPad, eliminating the need for separate charging or Bluetooth pairing.

The new Combo Touch models are available in two distinct colors—Graphite for the new iPad Pro models and Oxford Grey for the new iPad Air models. The products also showcase Logitech's commitment to sustainability, featuring an elegant low-carbon aluminum bottom.

Pricing for the Combo Touch models are as follows:

  • Combo Touch for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $259.99
  • Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11-inch: $229.99
  • Combo Touch for iPad Air 13-inch: $229.99
  • Combo Touch for iPad Air 11-inch: $199.99

These models can be purchased on Logitech's official website later this month, offering a premium, sustainable option for the latest iPad users looking to enhance their productivity on the go.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google Pixel 8a Android smartphone: Top-notch AI and photography at $499

Logitech unveils new Combo Touch keyboard cases for latest Apple iPad models

Western Digital launches SanDisk Desk Drive

Micron launches Crucial LPCAMM2 memory with LPDDR5X technology

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11 for a fresh start: Switch to SparkyLinux 2024.05

Confronting quantum computers' cryptanalysis concerns

Get 'Artificial Intelligence For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $22) for FREE

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.1

80 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

24 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from Windows 11

16 Comments

Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.