New solution helps enterprises secure Gen AI APIs

As enterprises increasingly integrate generative AI into critical applications they, often unwittingly, expose those applications to attacks that exploit the unique characteristics of AI, such as prompt injection, insecure outputs, and sensitive data disclosure.

API security company Traceable AI is announcing an early access program for its new Generative AI API Security capability, aimed at specifically targeting the security risks of integrating Gen AI into applications.

Features include a dedicated dashboard that allows organizations to gain insights into the security posture of generative AI APIs within their applications. Comprehensive discovery and cataloging of generative AI APIs allows a complete assessment of the API ecosystem.

Vulnerability testing tailored for LLM APIs assists in identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities unique to LLM applications. Also real-time monitoring and analysis of traffic to and from LLM APIs enable swift detection and response to emerging threats.

The platform offers mechanisms for identifying and blocking sensitive data flows to generative AI APIs, safeguarding critical data assets. It can identify and block threats included in the OWASP LLM top 10, including prompt injection, sensitive data exposure, insecure output handling, and model denial of service.

"Ensuring the security of applications powered by Generative AI and Large Language Models is crucial in today’s organizations," says Sanjay Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO at Traceable. "With the introduction of our Generative AI API Security capabilities, we are helping enterprises to embrace the potential of AI technologies while securing their API ecosystem. Having collaborated closely with our customers, we understand the critical importance of addressing the unique security challenges posed by LLM-powered applications. We are excited to provide organizations with the capabilities required to navigate the complexities of AI-driven innovation with confidence and trust."

The solution will be showcased at this week's RSA and there will be a webinar on May 23rd at 1pm ET.

Photo Credit: Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock