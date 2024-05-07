Plugable launches new connectivity accessories for iMac and laptop

Plugable has announced the release of two new products aimed at enhancing connectivity for both iMac and laptop users: the AD-6IN1 hub and the USBC-E2500PD Ethernet and charging adapter. These new offerings are designed to address common connectivity limitations faced by users of these devices.

Specifically created for Apple's 24-inch iMac, the AD-6IN1 is Plugable’s inaugural product for this device. It features multiple ports, including USB-C and USB connections, as well as SD/microSD card readers. The design also incorporates a shelf for storing small items, helping to organize desk space. This hub is priced at $39.95 on Amazon, with a 15 percent discount available for Prime members.

The USBC-E2500PD adapter offers 2.5Gbps Ethernet connectivity and up to 100W power delivery for charging. It is compatible with various operating systems and devices, making it suitable for mobile users needing reliable internet and power supply. It is available for $29.95 on Amazon, with a 20 percent Prime member discount.

