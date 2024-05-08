Fedora Asahi Remix 40 brings Linux to Apple Silicon Mac

Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is now available, bringing the latest Fedora Linux 40 release to Apple Silicon Mac computers. Yes, you can run Fedora Linux on your Mac with ease!

This new release not only incorporates all the innovative enhancements of Fedora Linux 40 but also introduces conformant OpenGL 4.6 support specifically for Apple Silicon. This development promises enhanced graphics performance and broader application support, making it a pivotal update for users of Apple's hardware.

Highlighting its commitment to a robust user experience, Fedora Asahi Remix promises impeccable audio quality right from the start and supports a wide array of devices. For those who favor KDE, the Remix debuts KDE Plasma 6 as the primary desktop environment, providing a sleek, modern interface that matches the sophistication of Fedora's offerings. Additionally, a Calamares-based setup wizard customizes the initial configuration to ensure a smooth user introduction.

Not to be outdone, the GNOME variant also makes a strong showing with GNOME 46, ensuring that users have access to the latest features and improvements from the GNOME community. For server enthusiasts and those deploying headless setups, Fedora Asahi Remix introduces a Fedora Server variant designed to handle demanding server tasks efficiently.

For users who enjoy customization and building systems tailored to their specific needs, the Minimal image offers a clean slate to craft a unique computing environment.

Installation of Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is straightforward, thanks to a detailed guide available on the project's website. Those currently using Fedora Asahi Remix 39 can upgrade their systems via the established Fedora upgrade process, ensuring a seamless transition to the latest version.

