GNOME 47 Linux desktop environment achieves Alpha status

Great news, fellow Linux fans -- version 47 Alpha of GNOME (the desktop environment) is released today. The DE introduces a host of updates and new features across various modules. It's essential to remember that this is an alpha release, meaning it's still in the early stages of development and not yet ready for production use. However, the enhancements are worth exploring for those eager to stay ahead of the curve.

One of the most notable additions in this release is the introduction of two new modules: localsearch and tinysparql. Localsearch aims to enhance local search capabilities within the GNOME environment, while tinysparql provides streamlined SPARQL query functionalities, focusing on efficiency and speed.

Several existing modules have also received significant updates in the 47 Alpha release. Baobab now utilizes GtkColumnView and CSS variables, along with symbolic icons in location lists and various UI enhancements. The Calls module has been updated to version 47.alpha.0, featuring a GTK4 port and critical crash fixes related to modem and SIP handles. Epiphany has added a navigation gestures toggle, improved dark reader mode, and various UI enhancements, making browsing more intuitive and visually appealing.

GNOME Builder has seen several improvements and bug fixes, while GNOME Calculator includes support for VND currency, improved popover buttons, and Adwaita adaptive dialogs. GNOME Characters has been updated to CLDR 45, now using adaptive dialogs and featuring various translation updates. The GNOME Font Viewer has added a slant preview, fixed button mnemonics, and now uses adaptive dialogs for a smoother user experience.

GNOME Initial Setup ensures proper scaling on HiDPI displays and includes various translation updates. The GNOME Keyring version 46.2 addresses multiple bugs and updates translations. GNOME Maps version 47.alpha2 introduces vector tiles by default, supports dark mode for transit routes, and includes various translation updates. GNOME Remote Desktop now supports persistent remote login sessions and includes several bug fixes, enhancing remote access capabilities.

GNOME Shell version 47 Alpha addresses issues with workspace switcher size, TLS cert handling, lock screen notifications, and introduces new touchpad gestures for a more fluid interaction. GNOME Shell Extensions improve workspace previews and fix long-press support in the window list. GNOME Software version 47 Alpha resolves crashes related to flatpak applications, enhances hardware support detection, and updates translations.

The GNOME System Monitor 47 Alpha enhances flatpak app icon search, core label grouping, and various interface improvements. GNOME Weather now uses adaptive dialogs, adds tooltips to the main menu, and includes several translation updates. Libadwaita version 1.6.alpha introduces AdwBottomSheet, AdwButtonRow, AdwMultiLayoutView, and refreshes styles for a more modern look. Libpeas version 2.0.3 includes various resiliency fixes and translation updates.

Libsoup version 3.5.1 adds HTTP PATCH support, increases HTTP header size limits, and improves websocket handling. Mutter 47 Alpha fixes key press event handling, hardware cursor support, night light issues, and introduces support for the DRM lease protocol. Orca 47 Alpha enhances web and LibreOffice support, improves general performance, and updates documentation. Sysprof 47 Alpha includes style improvements, various chart drawing fixes, and translation updates.

As with any alpha release, it's crucial to approach GNOME 47 Alpha with an understanding that it's still in development. While the new features and improvements are exciting, they may not be fully stable or ready for everyday use. Nevertheless, the translation updates across many modules ensure better localization support, enhancing the global usability of GNOME 47 Alpha. You can download the sources here and a test image here.