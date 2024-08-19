Marshall unveils updates to its portable speaker lineup with the Emberton III and Willen II

Marshall has updated its popular line of portable speakers with the launch of Emberton III and Willen II, enhancing the portable audio experience.

The Emberton III is designed for users who seek excellent sound quality without compromising on portability. It offers over 32 hours of battery life and is dust and waterproof with an IP67 rating, making it suitable for any outdoor environment. This speaker also features True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound exclusive to Marshall, providing an immersive audio experience that envelops any space.

The Willen II, although smaller, does not sacrifice sound quality. It includes upgraded drivers and a slightly larger frame to boost bass and overall acoustic performance. With more than 17 hours of battery life and the same IP67 rating, the Willen II is perfect for any adventure. Its compact size delivers a powerful and balanced sound at all volume levels.

Both models are equipped for the upcoming generation of Bluetooth technology, supporting LE Audio and Auracast. This technology allows the speakers to broadcast audio to multiple units simultaneously without needing a source device, making it an innovative feature for sharing music in group settings.

The Emberton III and Willen II are now available for pre-order and will be available globally starting August 26. The Emberton III is priced at $169, and the Willen II is available for $119.

