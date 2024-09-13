How to keep using Windows 10 safely after Microsoft ends support

As of October 14, 2025, Microsoft will officially stop supporting Windows 10, marking the end of the road for regular security updates and technical support.

This doesn’t mean your Windows 10 machine will suddenly stop working of course, but it does mean that keeping it safe and secure will require more proactive measures. Here’s how you can protect your Windows 10 system after official support ends.

1. Keep Software and Drivers Updated

Even after Windows 10 support ends, third-party software developers and hardware manufacturers will likely continue to release updates for their products. Regularly updating your software and drivers is crucial as these updates often include security patches. Make sure your web browsers, antivirus software, and any other essential applications are up-to-date. For device drivers, periodically check the manufacturer’s website for updates or use tools, like IObit Booster, that notify you of new driver versions.

2. Use a Reputable Third-Party Antivirus

With no more security patches from Microsoft, the risk of vulnerabilities increases. Therefore, investing in a reliable third-party antivirus software becomes even more important. Many reputable antivirus programs offer real-time protection, advanced threat detection, and regular updates to counter new threats. Brands like Bitdefender, Norton, or Kaspersky have strong reputations for protecting systems from malware, ransomware, and other types of cyber threats.

3. Enable a Robust Firewall

Although Windows 10 has a built-in firewall, which will continue to function, it’s wise to supplement it with a more advanced third-party firewall solution. A robust firewall can block unauthorized access to your system and monitor incoming and outgoing network traffic for suspicious activities. Advanced firewalls offer more granular control, allowing you to block or permit connections based on your specific security needs.

4. Regular Backups

Without security updates, your system becomes more vulnerable to cyberattacks that could result in data loss. Regularly backing up your data is one of the most effective ways to safeguard against this. Use both local and cloud-based backup solutions to ensure your important files are protected. Tools like Acronis True Image or Backblaze can automate backups and store them securely, ensuring you can recover your data if something goes wrong.

5. Use Virtualization for Risky Activities

If you need to perform activities that might expose your system to risk -- such as downloading files from untrusted sources or experimenting with new software -- consider using virtualization. Tools like VirtualBox or VMware allow you to create isolated virtual environments where you can test potentially dangerous actions without risking your main operating system. If a virtual machine gets compromised, you can easily delete it and create a new one without affecting your primary system.

6. Switch to More Secure Browsers

Web browsers are a common entry point for cyber threats. With Windows 10 no longer receiving security updates, using a secure browser becomes even more critical. Consider switching to browsers that prioritize security and privacy, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Brave. These browsers regularly receive updates and have built-in protections against phishing, malware, and other online threats.

7. Disable Unnecessary Services and Features

Many of Windows 10's services and features are unnecessary for most users and can introduce security vulnerabilities. After Microsoft stops supporting Windows 10, it’s a good idea to disable any non-essential features. For example, if you don’t use Remote Desktop, turn it off to prevent unauthorized access. Similarly, disable Bluetooth if you don’t use it, as it’s another potential vector for attack.

8. Practice Safe Browsing and Email Habits

The most sophisticated security setup can be compromised by poor user habits. Be vigilant about phishing emails, which might increase as Windows 10 becomes more vulnerable. Always verify the source before clicking on links or downloading attachments. Be cautious when visiting unfamiliar websites.

9. Pay for continued support

Microsoft will offer paid support beyond October 14, 2025, through the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. This program provides customers with the option to receive security updates for PCs enrolled in it. The ESU program is available to both individuals and organizations of all sizes. Alternatively, 0patch has announced that it will keep Windows 10 secure for at least five more years after Microsoft abandons it.

10. Consider Upgrading to Windows 11... or Linux

Finally, while it’s possible to keep Windows 10 relatively safe after support ends, consider upgrading to Windows 11 if your hardware supports it. Windows 11 will continue to receive security updates and new features, making it the safer option in the long run. Alternatively, you can switch to a Linux OS like Zorin OS, Nitrux, Linux Mint, or Linux Lite. These Linux-based operating systems provide a more secure environment, are open-source, and often receive frequent updates, making them a viable option for those looking to extend the life of their hardware without compromising on security.