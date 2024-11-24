Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Windows 11, despite its modern design and advanced features, has been criticized for its bloated nature. The operating system demands substantial hardware resources, leaving many users with sluggish performance -- even on newer machines -- and Microsoft is jamming AI features into almost every corner of the OS, including the likes of Notepad and Paint, which doesn't help.

Perhaps it’s time to get back to basics, trim the fat, and give users the lightweight operating system they crave without sacrificing any modern functionality? Perhaps it's time for Windows 12 Lite.

SEE ALSO:

Prolific concept creator AR 4789, who has previously imagined modern versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, has given us a number of different takes on what a future Windows 12 might look like. These include Windows 12, Windows 12.1, and Windows 12 Mobile. For his latest concept, he delivers a bloat-free Windows 12 Lite that we love.

Like many of his other concepts, this video shows the OS being installed and updated. It takes a while but not as long as it usually takes to set up a Microsoft operating system.

Once Windows 12 Lite is up and running, we see a modern-looking OS with a minimalist, centered taskbar and a search bar at the top. This search bar is where users can access virtual desktops, quick settings, and other features.

Windows 12 Lite also boasts a consistent design -- something Microsoft operating systems aren't known for. AR 4789 even gives us a look at his vision of Notepad and, yes, Copilot, because even a slimmed-down OS needs some AI these days.

Watch the full video here and share your thoughts in the comments section below. What features would you like to see in Microsoft’s next OS?