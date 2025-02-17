Winhance transforms Windows 11 (and Windows 10) into the bloat-free, faster operating system you always wanted

You can tell that people aren’t overjoyed with Windows 11 by the number of great third-party tools that have been developed to fix the OS. The most recent of these is Talon, which can debloat Windows 11 in just two mouse clicks, removing all the bundled junk that Microsoft has shoehorned into its OS, including Microsoft Edge, OneDrive, Copilot, and Clipchamp.

Winhance is another such tool, but it works differently and can be used to debloat and optimize Windows 11 -- and, perhaps just as importantly, keep it that way. Although it’s been designed for Windows 11, it will work just as well on a fully updated version of Windows 10 22H2.

Winhance removes unwanted Windows 11 apps and prevents them from reinstalling during updates. It also offers optimization features for privacy, gaming, power settings, and Windows services. You can choose which apps to remove and easily reinstall them if needed through the same interface.

While Talon is designed to be used on a fresh Windows installation, Winhance can be applied to an existing one. As always, we recommend backing up any important files before using such a tool. Also, be aware that because it makes major changes to Windows, your antivirus software will likely flag it (Bitdefender does on mine).

The list of features offered byWinhance include:

Software & Apps

Install Software

Remove Windows Apps (Permanently) Microsoft Edge OneDrive Recall Copilot Other Useless Windows Bloatware



Optimize

Set UAC Notification Level

Disable or Enable Windows Security Suite

Privacy Settings

Gaming Optimizations

Windows Updates

Power Settings

Scheduled Tasks

Windows Services

Customize

Toggle Windows Dark or Light Mode

Taskbar Customization

Start Menu Settings

Explorer Options

Notification Preferences

Sound Settings

Accessibility Options

Search Configuration

Get Started

Winhance is a PowerShell GUI application. To use it, follow these steps:

Open PowerShell as Administrator: Windows 10/11 : Right-click on the Start button and select Windows PowerShell (Admin) or Windows Terminal (Admin)

: Right-click on the button and select or PowerShell will open in a new window. Confirm Administrator Privileges: If prompted by the User Account Control (UAC), click Yes to allow PowerShell to run as an administrator. Enable PowerShell Script Execution: Run the following command to allow script execution:

Set-ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted

Paste and Run the Command:

Copy the following command:

irm "https://github.com/memstechtips/Winhance/raw/main/Winhance.ps1" | iex

To paste into PowerShell, Right-Click or press Ctrl + V in the PowerShell or Terminal window

or press in the PowerShell or Terminal window Press Enter to execute the command

This command will download and execute the Winhance application directly from GitHub.

The first version of Winhance was released at the start of February, and Winhance 2 arrived just a few days ago. This is what’s changed:

UI/UX Improvements & Critical Fixes

Added more granular control over package management (Software & Apps Screen)

Added option to create Winhance desktop shortcut (About Screen)

Updated theme system with new light theme and improved dark theme colors

Added Theme Toggle, Minimize and Maximize buttons

Added a Loading Screen to display while script is launching

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Windows Search typing issue by setting WSearch service to Automatic

Removed potentially dangerous OneDrive folder cleanup logic to prevent accidental data loss

CloseButton Support Prompt Bugfix

If you want to see the tool in action you can watch the video below.

Image Credit: Prostockstudio / Dreamstime.com