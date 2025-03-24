Transform Windows 10/11 into the OS you've always wanted with Seelen UI

Windows 10 and Windows 11 are functional but a bit unexciting, with limited customization options. If you’ve ever wished you could make Windows look and work better, the good news is that Seelen UI has you covered.

This free tool reimagines what a Windows desktop can be, giving users the power to break free from Microsoft’s frustrating limitations -- and it’s just been updated to offer even more features and improvements.

The user-friendly Seelen UI lets you customize your desktop, adjust themes, taskbar layouts, and icons with just a few clicks. The Tiling Windows Manager automatically arranges windows for efficient multitasking. There’s also an integrated media module compatible with most music players, and an app launcher inspired by Rofi that offers a simple way to run apps and commands.

Seelen UI requires the WebView runtime, which is pre-installed on Windows 11 and included with the setup for Windows 10. Microsoft Edge is also required for the program to function properly.

The software has just been updated to version 2.2.0. Here’s what’s new in the latest build:

Features

Add option to disable app thumbnail generation (dock).

Allow locking of dock/toolbar items.

Show instance counter of the same app on the dock.

Allow setting the toolbar in different positions.

Allow setting a custom start menu icon.

Language selector for the toolbar.

Add dynamic color highlighting based on the focused app on the toolbar.

Add hibernate button to the toolbar power menu.

Add media volume mixer by app and by device.

Add clickable notifications, images, and more.

Enhancements

Settings are now shown each time on startup.

Expanded power module with power plan support.

Refactor

Updated windows-rs crate to version 0.59.0.

Fixes

Showing domain in the username for local accounts.

Application Frame Host showing instead of the actual app name.

Incorrect event order in Windows event handling.

What's Changed

Image Credit: Piotr Bober / Dreamstime.com

You can find out more and access the downloads via the GitHub page here.