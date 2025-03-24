Transform Windows 10/11 into the OS you've always wanted with Seelen UI
Windows 10 and Windows 11 are functional but a bit unexciting, with limited customization options. If you’ve ever wished you could make Windows look and work better, the good news is that Seelen UI has you covered.
This free tool reimagines what a Windows desktop can be, giving users the power to break free from Microsoft’s frustrating limitations -- and it’s just been updated to offer even more features and improvements.
The user-friendly Seelen UI lets you customize your desktop, adjust themes, taskbar layouts, and icons with just a few clicks. The Tiling Windows Manager automatically arranges windows for efficient multitasking. There’s also an integrated media module compatible with most music players, and an app launcher inspired by Rofi that offers a simple way to run apps and commands.
Seelen UI requires the WebView runtime, which is pre-installed on Windows 11 and included with the setup for Windows 10. Microsoft Edge is also required for the program to function properly.
The software has just been updated to version 2.2.0. Here’s what’s new in the latest build:
Features
- Add option to disable app thumbnail generation (dock).
- Allow locking of dock/toolbar items.
- Show instance counter of the same app on the dock.
- Allow setting the toolbar in different positions.
- Allow setting a custom start menu icon.
- Language selector for the toolbar.
- Add dynamic color highlighting based on the focused app on the toolbar.
- Add hibernate button to the toolbar power menu.
- Add media volume mixer by app and by device.
- Add clickable notifications, images, and more.
Enhancements
- Settings are now shown each time on startup.
- Expanded power module with power plan support.
Refactor
- Updated
windows-rscrate to version 0.59.0.
Fixes
- Showing domain in the username for local accounts.
- Application Frame Host showing instead of the actual app name.
- Incorrect event order in Windows event handling.
What's Changed
- Build(deps): update slu-lib dependency
- Position variable for fancytoolbar
- Instance counter for multiple open windows
- Add power plan for power options and display
- Add option to disable reorder on WEG and toolbar
- Thumbnail generation option to disable
- Notification max height and hover transition improvements
- Build(deps): update tauri dependency
- Build(deps-dev): bump esbuild and tsx
- Build(deps): bump encoding_rs from 0.8.34 to 0.8.35
- Bluetooth module
- Init power mode state handling
- Minimize app incompatibility issue in Windows
- Fullscreen app and shared pixel issue resolution
- Improve toolbar RU translation
- Language improvements for Japanese
- Bump zip from 2.1.3 to 2.4.1
- Replaced broken URL / updated toolbar.md
- Language: replaced "maison" with "accueil" for better translation
Image Credit: Piotr Bober / Dreamstime.com
You can find out more and access the downloads via the GitHub page here.