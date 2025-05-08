Forget CCleaner -- BleachBit 5.0 is here to remove junk, broken files and bloat from Windows 10/11 and Linux

Open-source system-cleaning tool BleachBit 5.0 has been released for Windows and Linux users. The tool, which is used to clean up drive space and shred sensitive data, provides a way for users to remove unwanted and unused data from their machines.

Version 5.0 comes with the promise of new and improved cleaners alongside numerous other updates and security fixes.

Both Linux and Windows builds give users the option of overriding the app’s default language (that of the system) via Preferences -- simply untick 'Auto-detect language' and choose from the dropdown menu. They also gain the ability to exit BleachBit via a keyboard shortcut (Ctrl + Q or Ctrl + W).

BleachBit 5.0 also unveils several new cleaners: both Windows and Linux users can now remove data from Discord, while Linux users also gain the ability to clear out unwanted files from Firefox-variant Librewolf (already supported in Windows), non-beta Microsoft Edge and email client Geary along with temporary files from Bash.

BleachBit 5.0 also promises less intrusive update notifications, a fix for the -debug command line switch and greater stability across the board.

Linux users gain rpm and deb packages for the latest versions of Ubuntu, Fedora and CentOS, while Windows users will find the latest version no longer supports XP or Windows 7.

A full list of changes -- including platform-specific updates and fixes -- can be found on the project’s website.

BleachBit 5.0 is available now for PCs running Windows 10 or later and Linux. A portable build is also available for Windows users.

