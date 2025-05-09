Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-forty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11, version 24H2 is now officially available for everyone, according to Microsoft. Some devices may still be blocked from installing the upgrade, as known issues may prevent the installation still.

New or notably improved Windows apps

BleachBit 5.0

The open source CCleaner alternative BleachBit has received a big update. The latest version of the temporary file cleaner and secure file deleter comes with several important changes. Support for Windows 7 and earlier versions of Windows was dropped in the release, and the developers have fixed several DLL vulnerabilities next to that.

All users benefit from improved stability and a new display language option in the program settings.

Sucrose

Sucrose is an open source wallpaper tool for Windows that supports animated wallpapers. Users may download and install wallpapers from the active community or create their own. There is also support for turning websites into wallpapers.

Winhance 5

Winhance is a free tool for Windows to customize the operating system. It can be used to modify Windows settings, including many that are only available via the Registry or policies, remove system apps, or even install some popular apps like web browsers.

The latest version uses a clean graphical user interface, which is much easier to navigate and use than the previous PowerShell version.