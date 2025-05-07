Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

Windows 10 is set to reach its end of life later this year, meaning Microsoft will stop providing free security updates and support for the popular operating system. While extended security updates will be available for a fee, most users will need to choose between upgrading to Windows 11 or waiting for the long-rumored Windows 12.

Despite its continuous widespread use, Windows 10’s retirement marks a significant shift, pushing users toward a newer, AI-enhanced Windows experience -- whether they’re ready for it or not.

Although the American tech giant has yet to officially announce Windows 12, speculation continues to grow around its potential features, and we have an idea of what it could look like.

The version of Windows 12 showcased here isn't actually an operating system you can download and install, sadly, but rather it's the latest creation from prolific concept designer Abdi, known as AR 4789, who in the past has given us his vision for a number of re-imagined Microsoft operating systems. These include modern versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, as well as Windows 12 Mobile and a bloat-free Windows 12 Lite.

This brand new take on Windows 12 -- which doesn’t exist in the real world, but which we wish did -- starts, as many of Abdi's concepts do, with the OS being installed before he takes us on a tour of the design and features, highlights of which include a fully customizable taskbar, and his implementation of Copilot. Because you know Windows 12 is going to have AI in it, right?

Watch the full video for Abdi's take on Windows 12  below and share your thoughts on it in the comments. Would you prefer this to Windows 11? What features would you like to see (or not see!) in Microsoft's next OS?

