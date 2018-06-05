A third of IT professionals don't know how many endpoints they manage

No Comments

network

A poll of 1,000 IT professionals across North America and Europe finds that while 88 percent of respondents acknowledge the importance of endpoint management, nearly a third don't know how many endpoints they actually manage.

The study by identity and access management company LogMeIn shows a worrying 30 percent of IT professionals don't know how many endpoint devices exist within their organization. Those who do report an average of 750 endpoints including servers, employee computers and mobile devices.

Though 71 percent of IT professionals claim they are actively addressing security on hardware, 44 percent are not actively addressing security on software and 52 percent are not addressing it on mobile devices.

When asked about risks, 58 percent consider malware as their top security concern, followed by ransomware at 48 percent, while 40 percent rank cloud security breaches as a top concern. Despite this, only 52 percent of IT professionals take measures to proactively address security concerns before a breach occurs.

Only 26 percent of those surveyed report investing in automated monitoring and alerts, only 17 percent invest in anti-malware on mobile devices and 14 percent in third party patch management. The lack of these important security measures is leaving companies open to potential cyber-attacks.

"Evolving workplace trends and new attack vectors are rapidly increasing the risk of security breaches for businesses of all sizes and our research shows that many aren’t doing all that they could to avoid becoming a victim," says Sandor Palfy, chief technology officer of identity and access management at LogMeIn. "Fortunately, there are ways to be proactive and take measures to ensure not a single threat goes unnoticed. With Central, we aim to provide IT organizations with the speed, flexibility, and insight needed to increase productivity, reduce IT costs, and mitigate risk."

You can get the full report from the LogMeIn site and there's a summary of the findings in the infographic below.

LogMeIn endpoint graphic

Image Credit: De Mango/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Career Development All-in-One For Dummies' ($20 value) FREE for a limited time

Three steps to avoid being the next victim of an insider data breach

New ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 has a touchscreen ScreenPad instead of a trackpad

People are the biggest barrier to cloud success

The key challenges for security operations center staff

Facebook confirms data-sharing agreement with Chinese companies including Huawei

92 million user accounts at risk after genealogy and DNA-testing site MyHeritage is hacked

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17682 to the Fast ring

114 Comments

Windows 10 April 2018 Update rolling out at an impressive rate

71 Comments

Would this foldable Surface Phone running Windows 10 make you switch from Android or iPhone?

55 Comments

Microsoft could be on the verge of buying GitHub

36 Comments

Apple introduces macOS Mojave with Dark Mode, desktop Stacks and more

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.