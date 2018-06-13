#BetaNews20 Giveaway: Linksys WRT32XB AC3200 Xbox One wireless gaming router

Here at BetaNews, our 20th birthday cerebration is in full swing. We have several amazing giveaways running, including the Linksys Velop Dual-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System. But what if you don't need or want a mesh networking solution? What if you are a gamer that just wants a single router?

Enter the Linksys WRT32XB. Yes, we are giving away this hardcore Xbox One-optimized gaming router. Don't own Microsoft's gaming console? Don't worry. It will still function perfectly fine as a router for all of your non-gaming needs too. In other words, Xbox or not, you should enter the giveaway, as this router is a beast.

Linksys says the following about the prize.

The new WRT Gaming Router provides users a powerful new tool to optimize for high-speed gaming and video streaming when using Xbox One. The WRT32XB router incorporates Rivet Network's Killer Prioritization Engine (KPE), which will auto-detect any Xbox One on its network, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X, and prioritize network traffic automatically to help provide serious console gamers with the best possible online gaming experience.

You can view the significant specifications below.

  • Wi-Fi Technology: AC3200 MU-MIMO
  • Network Standards: 802.11a/g, 802.11n, 802.11ac
  • Wi-Fi Speed: AC3200 (N600 + AC2600)
  • Wi-Fi Bands: 2.4 and 5 GHz (simultaneous dual-band)
  • DFS certified for operation in the clear DFS channel airspace
  • 5-port Pro-grade Gigabit Ethernet ports: 1x Gigabit WAN port, 4x Gigabit LAN ports
  • Other: One(1) USB 3.0 port, One(1) Combo eSATA/USB 2.0 port, Power
  • Antennas: 4x external, dual-band, detachable antennas
  • Processor: 1.8 GHz dual-core
  • Memory: 512MB DDR3 RAM / 256MB Flash
  • Wireless Encryption: WPA2 Personal
  • VPN Support: PPTP IPSec pass‐through
  • Storage File System Support: FAT, NTFS, and HFS+
  • Browser-based Setup and custom graphical user interface

To enter the giveaway, simply complete the entries below. You can enter multiple times by using all the entry methods -- you might as well increase your odds by doing each one, right? The winner must have a mailing address in the Contiguous United States. We will email the winner, so be sure to use a valid email address. You will have 48 hours to reply to our email -- failure to do so means you forfeit and we pick a new winner.

