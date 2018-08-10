Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17735 to Insiders on the Fast ring

New Windows 10 Redstone 5 builds are coming thick and fast and now as Microsoft works hard to get the future feature update ready for release in the fall.

The software giant rolled out Build 17733, with a Dark Theme for File Explorer, just two days ago, and now Build 17735 arrives close behind.

SEE ALSO:

There aren’t any new features in this build, instead it’s mostly just a lot of housekeeping.

General changes, improvements, and fixes include:

Fixed an issue resulting in Reveal not working in Build 17733, for example in Start or Settings.

Fixed an issue resulting in links that launched one app from another app not working in the last few flights for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue in Windows Mixed Reality where the voice command, "Flashlight on," would fail to activate the flashlight feature.

Fixed an issue resulting in Notepad’s "Search with Bing" feature searching for "10 10" instead of "10 + 10" if that was the search query. Also fixed an issue where accented characters would end up as question marks in the resulting search.

Fixed an issue where Ctrl + 0 to reset the zoom level in Notepad wouldn’t work if the 0 was typed from a keypad.

Fixed an issue where nearby sharing would become blocked on the sender device after canceling share to three different devices.

Narrator Scan Mode has been improved to prevent multiple stops for a single control.

Fixed the issue where Narrator said "Not a Narrator command" when navigating Win32 menu bar items.

Removed the Windows alert sound when performing the Narrator Find command.

Fixed the issue where Narrator got stuck at a word boundary when making a selection using select current and previous character.

Known issues include:

Your PC will bugcheck (GSOD) when deleting a local folder that is synced to OneDrive.

When you upgrade to this build you’ll find that the taskbar flyouts (network, volume, etc) no longer have an acrylic background.

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

On Windows 10 in S Mode, launching Office in the Store may fail to launch with an error about a .dll not being designed to run on Windows. The error message is that a .dll "is either not designed to run on Windows or it contains an error. Try installing the program again…" Some people have been able to work around this by uninstalling and reinstalling Office from the Store.

When using Narrator Scan mode Shift + Selection commands in Microsoft Edge, the text does not get selected properly.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

Microsoft is investigating a potential increase in Start reliability and performance issues in this build.

After setting up a Windows Mixed Reality headset for the first time on this build with motion controllers, the controllers may need to be re-paired a second time before appearing in the headset.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock