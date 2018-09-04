Windows 10 edges ever closer to overtaking Windows 7 -- could it happen this month?

Depending on which market share monitoring service you trust, Windows 10 either overtook Windows 7 back in December 2016 (Microsoft), in February this year (StatCounter), or is still trailing its predecessor, but catching up quickly (NetMarketShare).

NetMarketShare’s latest round of usage figures show Windows 10 putting on a burst of growth in August, while Windows 7 lost more users than expected in the same time frame.

According to the analyst firm, Windows 10 went from 36.58 percent to 37.80 percent, an increase of 1.22 percentage points. Windows 7, on the other hand, fell from 41.23 percent to 40.27 percent, a decline of 0.96 percentage points.

Based on NetMarketShare’s figures, I predicted last month that Windows 10 would finally overtake Windows 7 by November. The latest figures accelerate things, and we may see this happening in October, or possibly even this month.

Elsewhere, Windows 8.1’s share grew by 0.01 percentage points. It now stands on 5.10 percent. XP lost 0.77 percentage points and that now has just 3.30 percent share.

