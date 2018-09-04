Windows 10 edges ever closer to overtaking Windows 7 -- could it happen this month?
Depending on which market share monitoring service you trust, Windows 10 either overtook Windows 7 back in December 2016 (Microsoft), in February this year (StatCounter), or is still trailing its predecessor, but catching up quickly (NetMarketShare).
NetMarketShare’s latest round of usage figures show Windows 10 putting on a burst of growth in August, while Windows 7 lost more users than expected in the same time frame.
SEE ALSO:
- Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17751... and the watermark has gone!
- Microsoft confirms the upcoming Windows 10 Redstone 5 release will be called the October 2018 Update
- You may soon be able to sign into Windows 10 with a Google account
- Microsoft's Your Phone Android app now available for Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders
- You can now run Windows 95 on Windows, macOS, and Linux
According to the analyst firm, Windows 10 went from 36.58 percent to 37.80 percent, an increase of 1.22 percentage points. Windows 7, on the other hand, fell from 41.23 percent to 40.27 percent, a decline of 0.96 percentage points.
Based on NetMarketShare’s figures, I predicted last month that Windows 10 would finally overtake Windows 7 by November. The latest figures accelerate things, and we may see this happening in October, or possibly even this month.
Elsewhere, Windows 8.1’s share grew by 0.01 percentage points. It now stands on 5.10 percent. XP lost 0.77 percentage points and that now has just 3.30 percent share.
Photo credit: Maridav/Shutterstock