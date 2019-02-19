Eve Flare is an Apple HomeKit-enabled color-changing portable LED orb lamp

Having a "smart home" is all the rage these days, with people installing Wi-Fi cameras, locks, and security systems. Not to mention, voice assistant hardware from companies like Amazon, Google, and Apple allow you to interact with those aforementioned smart devices. Understandably, however, some people are wary of installing such things due to privacy concerns and hacking. These folks shouldn't feel bad about being cautious -- there is absolutely nothing wrong with being hesitant to allow major corporations into your home.

With all of that said, even if you don't trust having cameras or microphones in your home, smart lighting is a less risky option that you should still consider. It is very convenient to turn on a lamp, for instance, using your smartphone. Today, a company called Eve Systems launches a really cool such lamp. Called "Eve Flare," it is compatible with Apple HomeKit and features the ability to change the lighting color using your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. You can even charge the lamp wirelessly.

"The lamp offers 6 hours of untethered illumination, wireless charging, and IP65 water resistance. The Eve app makes it easy to explore ready-made shades or fine tune custom colors. Leveraging the power of Apple HomeKit and a direct Bluetooth connection to the iPhone or iPad, Eve Flare ensures an extremely simple setup that eliminates the need for a bridge," says Eve Systems.

Ina Hirsch, Director of Marketing explains, "Wherever you need a pop of light, it is easy with Eve Flare. Find a spot, open the Eve App, pick the perfect shade and enjoy hours and hours of soothing light. As with all Eve products, there's no bridge required so Eve Flare is built to go from your bedroom to your balcony to your garden and beyond."

Eve Systems shares the following features and benefits.

Invigorate any space with beautiful light moods

Control your ambience via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Siri

Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere thanks to IP65 water resistance

Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly

Transport easily using the carry-and-hang handle

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Direct connection using Bluetooth low energy technology - no bridge required

The Eve Flare can be had for $99.99. It is available from Amazon immediately here.