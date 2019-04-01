Windows 10 makes large share gains, while Windows 7 declines significantly

No Comments

It took quite some time for Windows 10 to overtake Windows 7, but it finally did it in December 2018, at least according to NetMarketShare’s figures.

In February however, Windows 10 actually lost share, while Windows 7 gained some, narrowing the gap between the two operating systems once more. In March though, roles were reversed, as Windows 10 made some big gains, and Windows 7 lost a sizable chunk of its share.

SEE ALSO:

In the month just gone, NetMarketShare shows Windows 10 going from 40.30 percent to 43.62 percent, a big gain of 3.32 percentage points.

In the same timeframe, Windows 7 fell 1.9 percent, to give it 36.51 percent, down from 38.41 percent in February. Overall the aging OS has lost 6.93 percentage points in a year, while Windows 10 has grown by 9.79 percentage points.

There is currently a gap of 7.11 percentage points between Windows 10 and Windows 7.

Elsewhere, Windows 8.1 declined 0.24 percentage points. It now has 4.13 percent share.

Photo Credit: Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How to enable Ultimate Performance power plan in Windows 10

Windows 10 makes large share gains, while Windows 7 declines significantly

TP-Link launches affordable Deco M4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

IoT attacks increase but rely on the same old weaknesses

How carriers can set themselves apart in today's competitive landscape

Mark Zuckerberg's calls for internet regulation are just an attempt to shift the blame from Facebook

Linux Lite 4.4 is ready to replace Microsoft Windows on your aging PC

Most Commented Stories

Linux Lite 4.4 is ready to replace Microsoft Windows on your aging PC

100 Comments

Microsoft giving away two very ugly 'Shazam!' Xbox One X game consoles

87 Comments

Leaked Chromium-based Microsoft Edge works great on Windows 7

36 Comments

Leaked: first look at Chromium-based Microsoft Edge

32 Comments

Facebook explicitly bans white nationalism and white separatism

22 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.