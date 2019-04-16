Apple and Qualcomm bring their global legal fight to an end

3 Comments

Apple and Qualcomm have been suing each other since January 2017. The iPhone maker first sued Qualcomm for over $1 billion, contending that the chip maker was overcharging for its patent licenses, and in response Qualcomm counter-sued and tried to get iPhones banned in a number of countries, siting patent infringement.

In total, there were over 80 ongoing lawsuits in effect globally between the two tech firms, and yesterday saw the start of what was expected to be a three-week trial in a federal court in San Diego.

SEE ALSO:

However, while the fight was expected to rumble on for a while yet, the two companies have come to a surprise agreement and will be dropping all litigation between them worldwide, including with Apple’s contract manufacturers.

The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm, although no figure has been revealed.

In addition, the companies have reached a six-year licensing global patent licensing agreement, effective from April 1, 2019. This includes a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

Qualcomm’s stock rose by more than 20 percent off the back of the announcement, the chip maker's best day in the market since 1999.

Photo credit: Junial Enterprises / Shutterstock

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft announces stupidly named Xbox One S All-Digital Edition -- a neutered game console no sane person should want

Game of Thrones: 1 in 4 online viewers are watching from an account they don’t pay for

Apple and Qualcomm bring their global legal fight to an end

Logitech Harmony Express is a revolutionary universal voice remote with integrated Amazon Alexa

Huawei says US government is 'ignorant of technology'

Understanding the Brazilian hacking community [Q&A]

Avast releases 'Aspen', its most secure browser to date

Most Commented Stories

April's Patch Tuesday updates are causing Windows to freeze or slow down

33 Comments

YouTube TV adds several new channels while increasing monthly price

33 Comments

Internet Explorer flaw leaves Windows users vulnerable to hackers -- even those who don't use the browser

25 Comments

Acer announces a pair of Chromebooks that are elegant, rugged, and affordable

23 Comments

Microsoft reveals hackers gained access to its web email services for three months

19 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.