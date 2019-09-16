Audials One 2020 stream recording suite promises 'ground-breaking recording quality and speed'

Audials AG has released Audials One 2020, a major new version of its comprehensive stream capture suite. The suite brings together all the tools available separately in three other products: Audials Music 2020 (music and audiobook recording), Audials Movie 2020 (video streams) and Audials Radio 2020 (intelligent radio recording).

The 2020 version comes with the promise of significantly faster recording times for music and audiobooks, the ability to save recordings in the lossless FLAC format, and tools to quickly locate and download music listed on a website streaming service.

Audials One 2020 offers a comprehensive set of tools for capturing music, radio streams, TV and movies from any internet source, including the likes of Spotify, Amazon and Netflix.

One major new highlights in the new release is the doubling in speed of recording both music and audiobook streams -- this translates to streams being captured 15 times faster than the regular playback time.

Also added is an option to save lossless-encoded recordings in high-resolution audio format -- up to 96KHz/24-bit quality using FLAC, OGG or WAV containers.

Users also gain a new feature: Automatic Music Supply. Simply create a wish-list of music tracks, and Audials will scan through hundreds of thousands of online radio stations, saving anything from individual tracks to entire discographies in the background.

The quality of captured video and TV streaming content has been "considerably" improved thanks to GPU encoding, while Audials One 2020 also ships with a free companion app for iOS and Android offering additional features designed to work in tandem with the PC.

Audials One 2020 is available now as a free trial download for PCs running Windows 7 or later. The full version costs $49.90 for a one-time license, or an ongoing audials Gold subscription can be purchased for $3.49/mo or $39.90 a year, which includes free updates to any new versions of the software released during the course of the subscription.

Individual components -- Audials Music, Audials Movie or Audials Radio -- can be purchased for $24.90 each. Discounts are also available for those upgrading from an earlier version -- you’ll need your old license key or serial number to qualify.