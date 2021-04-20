Microsoft could launch its Cloud PC service this summer

Microsoft has been rumored to be working on an Azure-powered Cloud PC service for a while now, but it seems that we might be seeing the results of its labor as soon as June or early July this year.

The Cloud PC service, codenamed Project Deschutes, will let users access a Windows desktop remotely and run software such as Microsoft Office. This could be useful if you want to access the same desktop from multiple locations, and it would also allow Windows 10X users to run Win32 apps.

Advertisement

According to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, the timing will fit with the Inspire partner conference which falls in July, allowing Microsoft to recruit partners to sell Cloud PC.

According to Foley, Microsoft plans to sell the service "as a managed Microsoft 365 experience at a flat per-user price. This is an important difference to existing Windows Virtual Desktop pricing, which revolves around Azure consumption."

There’s no word on pricing, but it is expected that Microsoft will offer different tiers depending on the customers needs with regards to processor, memory and storage.

Image credit: Blackboard / Shutterstock