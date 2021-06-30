20TB Aegis Fortress L3 SSD is the world's largest encrypted portable drive

Backing up files to the cloud makes a lot of sense -- you can access them from anywhere, and recover them in the event of your local computer storage being compromised, damaged or stolen.

But while cloud backup is secure, it does require you to entrust your personal data to a third-party, and if you have personal or company files that you really don’t want falling into the wrong hands, then storing them on an encrypted drive could be a better -- and safer -- bet.

Apricorn makes software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives and today it’s announced its newest product -- the Aegis Fortress L3 SSD.

If you want to back up huge numbers of photos and videos, or entire systems, then you’re going to need a lot of space, and Aegis Fortress L3 SSD comes with a whopping 20TB drive, large enough to store over 4,000 feature-length films/MPEG files. It also offers the NIST's highest level of FIPS validation attainable for portable devices -- 140-2 level 3.

"Our devices have never been simply about providing storage capabilities, but about enabling secure storage of huge amounts of data across multiple scenarios, and in a portable manner. These devices protect against business interruption, whether it be caused by natural disaster, malware/ransomware, 3rd party risk or cloud breakdown," said Jon Fielding, Managing Director, EMEA Apricorn. "The 20TB Aegis Fortress L3’s mass storage capabilities enable fast response, restoration, and recovery in the event of a disaster, reducing downtime and minimizing financial and reputational damage. This is critical for businesses looking to build resilience at a time when ransomware attacks, in particular, are becoming an almost daily occurrence."

The 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 includes AegisWare, Apricorn’s patent-protected firmware, and can be used on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android.

Features of the new drive include:

Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

Software-free operation

Separate administrator and user modes

Forced-enrollment / user forced enrollment

Programmable minimum PIN length

Tamper resistant enclosure made with 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum alloy

Advanced configurations for enhanced security

Interchangeable type-A and type-C connector cables

The 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 is available now, but isn't cheap at $12,999. If you need a lot of storage, and can "make do" with less, the 16TB model clocks in at a much more affordable $5,000.

To learn more visit: https://apricorn.com/aegis-fortress-l3