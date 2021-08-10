Blue Icepop is a microphone upgrade for Logitech G PRO and Astro A40 headsets

It feels like just yesterday that Logitech bought Blue Microphones, but believe it or not, it has been about three years already! In that time, Logitech has integrated Blue technologies into some of its products, such as the G PRO X gaming headset.

And now, in a synergistic move, Logitech is launching a special "Blue Icepop" microphone upgrade for its own Logitech G PRO headset and the Astro A40 headset. If you aren't familiar, Logitech also owns Astro Gaming. This product is rather clever -- I never thought of upgrading the removeable microphone on an existing headset, but it totally makes sense.

"Experience rich, crystal clear sound with Icepop’s studio-grade 10mm condenser mic, tuned specifically for Logitech G PRO and Astro A40 headsets. Designed by Blue Microphones, the number one premium USB microphone brand Icepop brings broadcast-quality detail and clarity to your game comms and streaming audio. A built-in pop filter and voice-focused cardioid pickup pattern work together to eliminate unwanted background noise and banish those harsh Ps and Bs," says Logitech.

The company also says, "As a boom mic attachment, Icepop connects directly to your Logitech G PRO and Astro A40 headsets via 3.5mm connector -- no additional wires or drivers required. Simply attach Icepop to your headset and get into the game. Level up your sound and transform your stream with Blue VO!CE on Logitech G HUB gaming software. Instantly dial in your broadcast voice using professional presets or create your own signature vocal sound."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Microphone Pickup Pattern: Cardioid (Unidirectional)

Microphone Type: Electret Condenser

Microphone Size: 9.9mm

Microphone Frequency Response: 100 Hz - 10 kHz

Microphone Sensitivity: -45 d (+/-3 dB)

Length: 134 mm (5.28 in)

Width: 19 mm (0.75 in)

Height: 9.5 mm (0.37 in)

Weight: 15 g (0.53 oz)

The Blue Icepop microphone upgrade can be purchased online here now. There are two models from which to choose -- one is compatible with the Logitech G PRO and the other with the Astro A40. It is not one microphone that can be used on both. Regardless of which mic you select, the price is the same -- $49.99.

