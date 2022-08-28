Belkin launches CONNECT USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub with Mount for Apple iMac

USB-C docking stations and hubs are a dime a dozen these days. There are so many such products that can transform a single USB-C port into several others. Quite frankly, it is almost impossible to get noticed with such an adapter these days.

With all of that said, a new USB-C adapter from Belkin has managed to grab my attention. Called "CONNECT USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub with Mount," it has a unique feature that I find quite neat. You see, the "mount" in the product's name indicates that it can be attached to the back of a computer, such as Apple iMac.

The removeable mount is rather low-tech, however, as it simply attaches with adhesive. Yes, believe it or not, it just uses a sticker! But do not worry about harming your computer, as Belkin promises the adhesive will not leave any damage.

"This 6-in-1 hub allows users to create a mini-workstation for iMac or PC. Its compact and lightweight design allows it to be discretely mounted onto the back of a monitor, computer stand, or monitor base, connecting a user's device to additional ports, peripherals, SD cards, and high-speed internet while reducing desktop clutter. The mount features a quick release button for easy removal when on-the-go. With up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds, the 6-in-1 multiport hub is 2x faster than USB 3.0, allowing for fast transfer of data and images," explains Belkin.

The company shares features and specifications below. Compatible with iMac, PC, MacBook, Chromebook and other USB-C devices

Supports up to 10Gbps data transfer speed

2 x USB-A ports

1 x USB-C port

1 x SD 3.0 and 1 x microSD card reader

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

2 x 3M command strip to easily mount the hub to the back of a monitor, computer stand, or monitor base with no damage or residue

Includes a quick release button for on-the-go use

11.8 in. tethered right-angle USB-C cable

Dimensions: 4.4 in. (L) x 2.2 in. (W) x 0.7 in. (H) While the Belkin CONNECT USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub with Mount was clearly designed with the Apple iMac in mind, it can absolutely be attached to any all-in-one computer or monitor. Heck, using the mount is totally optional, so it will be compatible with any computer with a USB-C port -- regardless of operating system. The product can be purchased here now for $69.99.

