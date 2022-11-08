12 percent of employees take IP with them when leaving a job

No Comments

New research into hundreds of insider threat investigations released by DTEX shows that 12 percent of employees take sensitive intellectual property with them when they leave an organization.

The DTEX i3 (Insider Intelligence and Investigations) team has produced an infographic of the results of the research.

Advertisement

Among other findings is a 55 percent increase in unsanctioned application usage, including those that make data exfiltration easier by allowing users to maintain clipboard history and sync IP across multiple devices.

There's also a 20 percent increase in resignation letter research and creation from employees taking advantage of the tight labor market to change positions for higher wages. The study shows a 200 percent increase in unsanctioned third-party work on corporate devices thanks to a higher prevalence of employees engaged in 'side gigs'.

Workforce engagement declines by as much as 50 percent in the run up to holidays too. This means when employees return they they spend time on urgent issues dealt with before the break.

You can see the full graphic below.

Image credit: Highway Starz/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

12 percent of employees take IP with them when leaving a job

New platform aims to tackle API security problems

Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter adds four video ports to your MacBook or Windows PC

Six of the best alternatives to Twitter

How to backup PowerToys settings and transfer them to another PC

Microsoft is showing ads in the Windows 11 Start menu

Microsoft Teams progressive web app comes to Linux

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 is the 'most refined Windows ever' and everything Windows 11 should be

131 Comments

COVID-19 in China may prevent Johnny from getting an iPhone 14 Pro this Christmas

13 Comments

People just aren't switching to Windows 11

11 Comments

How digital IDs are set to shake up the way we access services [Q&A]

8 Comments

Soon you will be able to send yourself messages on WhatsApp

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.