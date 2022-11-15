ForgeRock launches cloud-native identity solution for enterprises

The change to hybrid work and increased adoption of cloud-based services has led to greater pressure on enterprises to get a grasp on their identity management.

Digital identity company ForgeRock is launching a new identity governance solution designed to address identity and compliance issues for large organizations.

Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock's Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data.

Advertisement

Using the company's Identity Cloud platform means security decisions are easily actionable for IT teams. Un-needed access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.

"Our vision is to create a self-driving enterprise where humans remain in control but are aided by machines to stay abreast of the volume and velocity of access changes their IT teams face everyday," says Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock. "Today’s governance solutions aren't enough. ForgeRock Identity Governance is part of a comprehensive workforce solution that combines cloud, governance, access management and powerful machine learning into a single offering that delivers both security and compliance."

The solution uses a three-headed approach, Access Certifications to accelerate manager access decision-making with AI-suggested recommendations, Access Requests to provide users with a 24/7 self-service portal and automate application access, and Segregation of Duties to ensure regulatory compliance when and where it’s needed.

Starting with Access Certifications, ForgeRock Identity Governance will be available early in 2023. You can find out more on the ForgeRock site.

Image credit: vchalup2/depositphotos.com