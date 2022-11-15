New data security alliance aims to help enterprises beat cyberattacks

Cybersecurity issues are increasingly complex and that means that they are unlikely to be addressed by just a single vendor. And when an attack does happen it needs to be stopped fast, which needs close collaboration.

A new Data Security Alliance announced today by Cohesity aims to combine best-in-class solutions from industry leading cybersecurity and services companies with exceptional data security and management expertise.

Companies taking part in the alliance include: BigID, Cisco, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Securonix, Splunk, and Tenable, with new security advisory relationships with Mandiant and PwC.

Advertisement

The Data Security Alliance rings together some of the boldest solutions and the brightest minds in security to provide customers with a comprehensive approach that integrates data protection and resilience into an end-to-end security strategy. This starts with prevention, extends to early detection and protection and includes rapid recovery.

"Today's non-stop and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats require an all-hands-on-deck approach. It's not the responsibility of one vendor to solve all cybersecurity challenges, it takes a village to fight the bad guys. That's why, out of the gate, we're starting with multiple best-of-breed security partners, with tens of billions in market cap, who are serving thousands of customers globally," says Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president of Cohesity.

Partners in the alliance will be able to make use of the Cohesity Data Cloud in a variety of ways to help joint customers with their security posture. For example, with Cohesity, partners can leverage Cohesity's AI-based anomaly detection to gain early insights that an attack may be in progress and accelerate response and remediation.

"Cybercriminals continue to up their game, often attacking backups in an effort to neutralise an organization's options and increase leverage for their ransom demands," says Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant. "At a time of ever-increasing cyber threats, it's critical that cybersecurity, data security and management companies work hand-in-hand to collaborate and keep bad actors at bay. We're thrilled to be part of this security alliance."

You can read more on the Cohesity blog.

Image Credit: Zurijeta/Shutterstock