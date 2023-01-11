Get 'Breakthrough: A Sure-Fire Guide to Realizing Your Potential' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

Have you ever sat down at your desk with an impossible deadline or an insurmountable obstacle staring you directly in the face and an expectation that you’ll come up with a groundbreaking idea and solution? In Breakthrough, you’ll find a powerful framework for bringing innovation and creativity to the surface not just once, but on a regular, daily basis.

In Breakthrough, bestselling author, acclaimed speaker, and life optimization coach David Nurse provides an actionable and clearly organized structure for maximizing your breakthrough ideas. 

Breakthrough outlines easy-to-follow steps for outperforming your potential:

Advertisement
  • An accessible blueprint -- backed by scientific data and years of case studies with the top athletes, entrepreneurial minds, and leaders throughout the world -- to unlocking your creative potential.
  • Conclusive proof that busts the myths of the lone genius, unpredictable 'a-ha' lightbulb moments, and little happy accidents.
  • Ways to promote an environment and mindset in which groundbreaking new ideas can flow and occur naturally and seamlessly based on a repeatable formula.

A must-read for any athlete, manager, executive, or parent tasked with delivering dynamic results in a flash, Breakthrough also belongs on the bookshelves of product design professionals, marketers, and other creative types who seek to consistently exceed expectations. 

Breakthrough is not about going from good to great; it’s about going from great to outstanding!

Breakthrough, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 24, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Nine out of 10 companies plan to grow their investment in automation

Get 'Breakthrough: A Sure-Fire Guide to Realizing Your Potential' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Apps gain more security flaws as they get older

Personal details account for almost half of stolen data

Should crypto investors seek new ventures?

Industry reactions to CES 2023

How artificial intelligence is changing healthcare [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

The latest Start menu change in Windows 11 shows Microsoft is finally listening

29 Comments

Windows Vienna is the new version of Windows Vista you didn't know you needed (install it now!)

20 Comments

0patch will keep releasing security updates for Microsoft Edge on Windows 7, Server 2008 and Server 2012

11 Comments

Windows 11 22H2 has introduced an irritating focus bug in File Explorer

10 Comments

Just one more week of security updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8

7 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.