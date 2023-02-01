YEYIAN launches 34-inch Ultrawide 2K SIGURD 4000 curved gaming monitor

Curved televisions are gimmicky and an overall bad idea. I bought a curved 4K TV several years ago, and while I do like it overall, it has a big negative -- it shows a lot of glare when the sun comes through the windows. Ultimately, the curved aspect doesn't seem to provide much (if any) value over a flat set when sitting on my couch

Where curved displays are wonderful, however, is for computer monitors. When you are sitting closer to a display, such as at a desk, it provides a more immersive experience -- particularly for gaming. Today, YEYIAN unveils its latest curved display. The 34-inch "Sigurd 4000," as it is called, features a 3440x1440 resolution, wide 21:9 aspect ratio, and one millisecond response time.

"The monitor supports the latest DisplayPort 1.4 x 2 and HDMI 2.0 x 2 for full compatibility with current and future video cards and consoles. The YEYIAN SIGURG 4000 monitor has six preset scenarios: Movie, RTS, FPS, Text, Standard, and general games. These optimized-display screens allow the user to change the monitor settings with a single key press dynamically. The PIP and PBP functions also allow the user options to display two separate visual signals at the same time simultaneously," explains YEYIAN.

The company adds, "The Adaptive-Sync technology is fully compatible with AMD FreeSync and NVidia G-Sync to ensure every frame is displayed correctly without artifacts or tearing. The monitor is also built using an advanced HDR processing chip to offer more than 16.7 million colors in a higher dynamic range and a broader color gamut for vivid gaming graphic visibility. A 1ms response time combined with a 165Hz refresh rate and Low Blue Light technology ensures that the YEYIAN 34" SIGURD 4000 2K can deliver superior gaming performance for hardcore gaming sessions and content creation."

YEYIAN shares specifications below.

Model Number : YMC-VA34-01

: YMC-VA34-01 Screen Shape : Curved

: Curved Panel Size : 34” Inches

: 34” Inches Panel Type : VA

: VA Panel Resolution : 3440 x 1440

: 3440 x 1440 Refresh Rate : 165 Hz

: 165 Hz Display Colors : 16.7 M

: 16.7 M Response Time : 1ms (MPRT)

: 1ms (MPRT) Aspect Ratio : 21 : 9

: 21 : 9 Brightness : 350 cd/m²

: 350 cd/m² Contrast Ratio : 3000 : 1

: 3000 : 1 Horizontal Frequency (digital) : 180 - 267.52 Hz

: 180 - 267.52 Hz Vertical Frequency (digital) : 47 - 166 Hz

: 47 - 166 Hz Viewing Angle : 178°/178°

: 178°/178° Inclination Angle: -5° - 15°

The SIGURD 400 (model YMC-VA34-01) curved gaming monitor can be bought immediately from Amazon here. YEYIAN is asking only $369.99, which seems like a great price given the specifications. While this display is designed for gaming, please know it should be excellent for general use as well.

