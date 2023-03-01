Optimize and enhance your mind with 'Sort Your Brain Out, 2nd Edition' FREE for a limited time
We all know that we’re capable of much more than what we’re already accomplishing. But what if we discovered the tools we need to get the most out of our brain and achieve unheard-of mental performance?
Using simple tools and techniques that you can employ each day, alongside expert guidance from accomplished neuroscientist, Dr. Jack Lewis, you’ll discover how to finally unlock the true hidden potential of your brain.
Sort Your Brain Out, 2nd Edition will show you how to:
- Utilize the principle of neuroplasticity to transform your daily life
- Harness straightforward strategies to learn new behaviors
- Turn these behaviors into lasting habits and new skills
- Understand the latest developments in brain-enhancement
- Create better strategies for team innovation and problem solving
You owe it to yourself to squeeze every last drop of ability from the astonishing organ between your ears.
Sort Your Brain Out is your roadmap to mental performance improvements you never imagined.
Sort Your Brain Out, from Wiley, usually retails for $8, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.
All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.
The offer expires on March 15, so act fast.