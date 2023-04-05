Get 'The Python Workshop -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Python is among the most popular programming languages in the world. It’s ideal for beginners because it’s easy to read and write, and for developers because it’s widely available with a strong support community, extensive documentation, and phenomenal libraries -- both built-in and user-contributed.

Expert authors have designed this project-based course to get you up and running with Python.

You’ll work through engaging projects enabling you to leverage your newfound Python skills efficiently in technical jobs, personal projects, and job interviews.

The book will help you gain an edge in data science, web development, and software development, preparing you to tackle real-world challenges in Python and pursue advanced topics independently.

Throughout the chapters, each component has been explicitly designed to engage and stimulate different brain parts so that you can retain and apply what you learn in the practical context with maximum impact.

By completing the course from start to finish, you’ll walk away feeling capable of tackling any real-world Python development problem.

The Python Workshop -- Second Edition, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 19, so act fast.

