Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25336

No Comments
Canary-Windows-11

Windows Insiders have been made to wait all week for a new Windows 11 build, but arriving in time for the weekend comes a new flight on the experimental Canary Channel.

Build 25336, which is also available for Insiders with Arm64 devices, comes with a couple of changes and improvements.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: How to use Windows Sandbox to open files in a secure environment

New to this build are:

  • Improved the performance of search within Settings.
  • Customers with 2 or more discrete graphics adapters with no integrated graphics can now choose which of the discrete graphics adapters is considered high-performance. Navigate to Settings > System > Display > Graphics > Default graphics settings and select which of the discrete graphics adapters you would like to be designated as the Default high performance GPU.
  • A limit of 20 most recent tabs has been introduced under Settings > Multitasking to show tabs in ALT + TAB and Snap Assist. This change rolled out with Build 25330 last week.

Image credit: fezave/ depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 23430

Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25336

Adopting passwordless authentication -- first, make sure it's passwordless

Ghostwriter: The AI-powered writing assistant for Microsoft Office [Q&A]

Microsoft advises some Windows 10 users of impending automatic update ahead of end of service

Guarding against supply chain attacks [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 out of your life and switch to Linux Lite 6.4 today!

39 Comments

Microsoft 365 Defender is now AI-powered

13 Comments

[UPDATED] Content Adaptive Brightness Control will make Windows 11 more energy-efficient

5 Comments

Watch ChatGPT generate a string of valid Windows activation keys

4 Comments

How to use Windows Sandbox to open files in a secure environment

4 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.