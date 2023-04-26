WhatsApp rolls out multi-phone support to all users

It is only very recently that WhatsApp beta users were given the ability to use the chat app across multiple phones. Now the company has announced that the feature is being rolled out globally to all users.

It has been possible for some time to sign into a single WhatsApp account on multiple device, but only one phone was permitted. This is something that, for numerous reasons, users have complained about -- and now it changes for everyone.

See also:

Advertisement

Aside from opening up the feature to all users rather than just those involved in the beta program, nothing appears to have changed with the official launch of companion device support. And this is no bad thing; it is a simple idea that essentially extends the multi-device support offered by the app to mobiles, in addition to the existing desktop and laptop support.

In a blog post launching the new capabilities, WhatsApp says:

Today, we're improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones. A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices. Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off. Or if you’re a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account. This update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

The company additionally says: "Also rolling out over the coming weeks, we're introducing an alternative and more accessible way to link to companion devices. Now you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. We look forward to introducing this feature to more companion devices in the future".