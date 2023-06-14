VisionTek launches VT2600 USB-C docking station for Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks

Today, VisionTek launches its latest USB-C docking station. Called "VT2600," it is designed with professionals in mind. This dock is set to transform connectivity and productivity with its multi-display support, high-speed data transfer, and 100W power delivery. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chromebook devices.

Key features of the VisionTek VT2600 USB-C DP 1.4 docking station include compatibility with USB-C systems via DP Alt Mode, two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI ports, three USB-A and three USB-C ports with 10Gbps data transfer speeds, audio and Ethernet connectivity, microSD and SD card reader slots, a Kensington Security Lock Slot, and 100W power delivery from the included power supply.

Michael Innes, President at VisionTek Products, expressed his enthusiasm for the VT2600, stating, "The VisionTek VT2600 docking station is an essential tool for the modern, tech-savvy professional. Its ability to support multiple 4K displays and provide exceptional transfer speeds positions it as a vital resource for enhancing your productivity and making multitasking a breeze."

The VT2600 USB-C docking station can be purchased from Amazon here now. VisionTek is asking just $249, which seems fairly reasonable for such a feature-rich dock. Please note: At the time of this writing, the stock images for the dock on Amazon seem to be incorrect.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

