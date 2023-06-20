Masimo launches innovative Denon PerL and PerL Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Masimo (a well-known medical technology company) is introducing its latest innovation -- AAT (Adaptive Acoustic Technology) -- through its recently acquired Denon audio brand. You see, the new Denon PerL and PerL Pro True Wireless Earbuds, which are equipped with Masimo AAT, launch today. The earbuds' name, "PerL," symbolizes Masimo's mission to deliver a "PERsonalized Listening" experience. But what is AAT? Well, it offers users the ability to create a personalized audio profile to optimize sound quality.

Hearing abilities vary from person to person and can significantly impact the listening experience. The Denon PerL TWS earbuds, including the Denon PerL Pro and Denon PerL models, utilize proprietary Masimo technology to measure faint otoacoustic emissions (OAEs) generated by the inner ear in response to a range of tones. These emissions are used to evaluate an individual's unique auditory response. How cool is that?

By analyzing the OAEs and determining the sensitivity to each frequency, the Denon PerL Headphone app, powered by artificial intelligence, creates a personalized hearing profile. This profile offers unparalleled depth, detail, and clarity, precisely tuned to match the user's hearing, further enhanced by Denon's signature sound.

One standout advantage exclusive to the Denon PerL Pro earbuds is the delivery of high-quality wireless sound. While conventional Bluetooth technology compresses and decompresses audio during wireless transmission, Denon PerL Pro earbuds promise to provide a streaming experience akin to listening to a CD. This ensures that users can enjoy high-fidelity streaming sources with exceptional audio fidelity. Additionally, the PerL Pro earbuds create a surround sound effect that enhances the overall audio experience, all within a compact and comfortable wireless earbud design.

Both the Denon PerL Pro and PerL models feature active noise cancellation and a transparent social mode, offering users the flexibility to tune the world out or let it in. The PerL Pro boasts eight microphones compared to the four in the PerL model, along with upgraded noise cancellation capabilities. The earbuds automatically adjust the level of cancellation based on factors such as sound leakage, ambient noise, and the fit in the ears.

Denon PerL users can further enhance their personalization journey by accessing their unique profiles through the Denon Headphones app available for iOS and Android. The app enables customization of features such as selective noise canceling and Social Mode. Additionally, users can enjoy convenient on-earbud touch controls for functions like play/pause, track skipping, volume adjustment, and more.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, shares, "The era of one-sound-fits-all is over. PerL automatically figures out the optimal sound for each individual, to cater to your unique ears. I am personally blown away by how good PerL Pro is. I have not heard my music like this since I was 18. PerL is intuitive, comfortable, and ergonomic. With the launch of PerL, we are transcending the listening experience. We can’t wait to have our customers join us in this new paradigm."

A limited number of Denon PerL and PerL Pro headphones are currently available for purchase at Denon.com, priced at $199 and $349, respectively. A wider release is planned later this year, although Masimo has not shared an exact date for when that will happen.