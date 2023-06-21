Apple simplifies Self Service Repair and adds cover for newer iPhones and Macs

Apple's Self Service Repair program was welcomed when it first launched a little over year ago, but right from the start even its fans acknowledged there was room for improvement. Having listened to customer feedback, Apple has responded accordingly, announcing an expansion of the program so that it covers a wider range of devices, and the elimination of a System Configuration process annoyance.

The changes means that in addition to the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the program is also now available for the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple also points out that self-repairers will no longer be obliged to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final step of a repair.

As of today, June 21, owners of iPhone 14 models can use Self Service Repair to fix their own handset, using the same manuals, genuine Apple parts and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers. Apple is still recommending that this is something carried out by people "with experience repairing electronic devices", however.

The company has also simplified the System Configuration process which forms part of iPhone repairs. Apple has eliminated the need to contact the Self Service Repair support team, making it possible for self-repairers to initiate the tool from Diagnostics mode.

The previous need to speak with the support team was a friction point which Apple has now removed. The System Configuration process -- which "authenticates genuine Apple parts, updates firmware, and calibrates parts to ensure maximum performance and quality" still needs to be completed, but there is no need to be hand-held through it.

In a news release about the changes, Apple also says: "Self Service Repair will also be available for the True Depth camera and top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups -- as well as Mac desktops with M1 -- in the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK".

Image credit: P.Rabanser / depositphotos