Sabrent launches SB-TB4K Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch for Windows and macOS

In today's work-from-home world, we can constantly find ourselves juggling multiple devices, trying to maximize our efficiency. Thankfully, Sabrent understands our WFH needs and has come up with an incredible solution -- the Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch (SB-TB4K). This sleek and powerful switchable hub is designed to seamlessly switch between two computers with the push of a button, making it an essential tool for both professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch is able to output at a resolution of up to 8K/60Hz.. With DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) compatibility, this switch enables you to connect and share a wide range of devices, including keyboards, mice, printers, external storage, memory card readers, smartphones, and much more. The switch boasts three Thunderbolt 4 ports and four USB Type-A ports, ensuring that you have more than enough connectivity options at your disposal.

When it comes to speed, the Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch doesn't disappoint. With transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps over Thunderbolt 4 and 10Gbps over USB (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1), you can enjoy lightning-fast data transfers between your devices. This makes it incredibly convenient for tasks that involve transferring large files or accessing external storage devices.

The SB-TB4K supports Power Delivery 3.0 (PD3.0), allowing it to charge devices at up to 60W. Not to mention, all ports come with Battery Charging 1.2 (BC1.2) support, ensuring that your devices stay powered up and ready to go.

The design of the Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch is both elegant and functional. Constructed with high-quality aluminum, it not only adds a touch of sophistication to your workspace but also ensures durability and ruggedness. The aluminum body aids in heat dissipation, keeping the switch cool even during prolonged use.

Additionally, the SB-TB4K comes with an integrated 70cm cable, simplifying its positioning and making it even more user-friendly. LED indicators provide quick and clear information on the source and PD statuses, eliminating any guesswork and ensuring a seamless experience.

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch is compatible with both Windows and macOS computers, making it accessible to a wide range of users. While it is primarily designed for Microsoft and Apple's operating systems, it may also work with other compliant devices. In other words, desktop Linux distributions might be compatible, but there are no guarantees.

The SB-TB4K Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch can be purchased from Amazon immediately here. Sabrent is asking $299.99, which may seem a bit pricey, and yeah, I suppose it is. However, that high price is actually quite reasonable for an elegant solution such as this.

