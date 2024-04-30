TUXEDO refreshes AMD Ryzen-powered Pulse 14 Linux laptop

TUXEDO Computers has unveiled the refreshed Pulse 14, an ultrabook that promises exceptional power efficiency and performance in a remarkably slim and lightweight form. With its partial aluminum chassis, weighing just 1.4 kg and measuring a mere 1.8 cm in thickness, this device is designed for users who want both portability and power.

The heart of the 4th-generation Pulse 14 is the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, fabricated using an advanced 4nm process. This 8-core, 16-thread CPU is not only powerful, but it is also highly energy-efficient with a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of just 54 watts. This efficiency is crucial in maximizing the battery life of the ultrabook, allowing up to 11 hours of video playback.

Graphics performance is delivered by the integrated Radeon 780M GPU, featuring 12 cores and reaching speeds up to 2700 MHz. This makes the Pulse 14 suitable for graphic-intensive tasks and light gaming.

Another highlight is the ultrabook’s memory—32 GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM. This low-power memory enhances the system’s overall energy efficiency and performance, critical for the demands of modern multitasking and media applications.

Cooling is a strong suit for the Pulse 14, equipped with a generous cooling system that includes two 45 mm fans and three heatpipes, designed to keep the device cool and quiet even under heavy loads.

The display is another area where the Pulse 14 shines. It features a bright 3K LTPS panel, boasting a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and 400 nits of brightness. With a 120Hz refresh rate and full sRGB coverage, the display is ideal for both multimedia enjoyment and semi-professional photo editing.

Connectivity options are robust, with two USB-C ports supporting DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a combined audio jack. The device supports USB-C charging with a power delivery of up to 100 watts, and users can opt out of the included charger to save costs if they already own a compatible charger.

The TUXEDO Pulse 14 comes pre-installed with TUXEDO OS, offering full Linux compatibility, cloud-based services, and dedicated Linux-trained customer support. It is available for pre-order here now, starting at approximately €1,049, with deliveries set to begin by the end of May.