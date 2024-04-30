HighPoint launches Rocket 1608A PCIe Gen5 x16 to 8-M.2x4 NVMe Switch Add-In Card

HighPoint Technologies has launched the Rocket 1608A PCIe Gen5 x16 to 8-M.2x4 NVMe Switch Add-In Card (AIC), designed to optimize the performance of the latest Intel 600/700 and AMD X670E desktop platforms. This advanced AIC leverages the full x16 lanes of PCIe Gen5, achieving insane transfer speeds up to 56GB/s!

The Rocket 1608A model, officially named the Rocket 1608A PCIe Gen5 x16 to 8-M.2x4 NVMe Switch AIC, falls under the product category of PCIe Gen5 NVMe RAID AIC/Adapters. It features a PCIe 5.0 x16 bus interface and can accommodate eight NVMe ports, each with a dedicated PCIe 5.0 x4 channel. This AIC supports up to eight SSDs in the 2242, 2260, and 2280 form factors.

A notable feature of the Rocket 1608A is its advanced cooling solution, which includes a full-length aluminum heatsink complemented by a low-decibel cooling fan and two layers of thermal padding. This design ensures that the card maintains optimal performance even under thermal stress, with copper contacts for SSDs that accelerate heat dissipation, maintaining compliance with PCIe specifications.

The Rocket 1608A is equipped with external power support through standard PCIe 2x3 power connectors and features intelligent, self-diagnostic LEDs for easy monitoring. It also supports hardware secure boot, adding a layer of security to the system. The card’s form factor is full-height, single-width, measuring 284mm x 110mm, and it includes a full-height ventilated bracket as part of its robust mechanical specifications.

The operating environment for the Rocket 1608A allows for a working temperature range of 0°C to +55°C and a storage temperature range of -20°C to +80°C. It operates on a power supply of 82.64W and boasts a mean time before failure (MTBF) of 920,585 hours, highlighting its reliability.

The Rocket 1608A can be ordered here now for $1,499. The package includes the NVMe Switch AIC itself, a Quick Installation Guide (QIG), thermal pads, and additional rubber twist-pins for securing M.2 SSDs, providing users with all necessary components for installation and setup.