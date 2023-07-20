Yamaha announces SR-B40A and SR-B30A Dolby Atmos sound bars

Today, Yamaha announces two new devices destined to delight audiophiles. The SR-B40A sound bar with a wireless subwoofer and the SR-B30A sound bar with built-in subwoofers are the newest additions to Yamaha's line of Dolby Atmos sound bars.

"The spike in Dolby Atmos usage, whether it's for movie nights, binge-watching favorite shows, enjoying music, or indulging in gaming sessions, has fundamentally changed the way we perceive home theater systems," states Alex Sadeghian, Director of Consumer Audio at Yamaha Corporation of America. "Our new B40 and B30 sound bars are designed to simplify the process of creating an immersive auditory environment that truly brings Dolby Atmos content to life."

The SR-B30A and SR-B40A have been designed with sound performance as their top feature. These new models promise a level of exceptional clarity, detail, and spatial realism that reproduces sound with high accuracy. The SR-B30A incorporates two built-in subwoofers and a bass-reflex design to deliver full-range sound from a single body, making it an ideal choice for smaller living rooms, bedrooms, and dens. The SR-B40A steps up the game with a wireless subwoofer that can be strategically placed for optimum sound performance.

One of the most appealing aspects of these models is their customizable sound options. You can modify the sound according to the content or your personal preferences with four sound modes, independent subwoofer volume control, and tone controls in the app to fine-tune the EQ. Yamaha's Clear Voice technology enhances dialogue clarity, while the Bass Extension provides more robust low-frequency sounds.

These models offer simple setup, with a single-cable HDMI connection between the TV and the sound bar via eARC/ARC. With HDMI CEC, users can manage basic TV functions such as power on/off, volume, and mute with their TV remote. The sound bars come with a remote for full control over settings, and a free app for iOS and Android converts any smartphone or tablet into a remote.

The sound bars offer several advanced features and benefits including:

Dolby Atmos, Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital Plus, and other sound processing capabilities.

For the SR-B40A, four 1.75” cone full range and two 1” dome tweeters for the bar, and a 6.25” cone with bass reflex for the subwoofer.

For the SR-B30A, four 1.75” cone full range, two 1” dome tweeters, and two 3” cone subwoofers with bass reflex.

Standard, Movie, Game, and Stereo sound modes.

Clear Voice feature for enhanced dialogue clarity.

Bass Extension to boost low-frequency performance.

Easy connectivity options including HDMI eARC/ARC (with HDMI CEC) and optical input.

Convenient control options including top panel controls on the sound bar, a remote control, and a downloadable Sound Bar Remote app for iOS and Android.

Bluetooth connectivity for easy music streaming.

Options for both tabletop or wall-mount bar placement.

The SR-B40A, priced at $399.95, and the SR-B30A, priced at $279.95, are set to hit stores in August and September 2023 respectively. Both sound bars will be available directly from the manufacturer at usa.yamaha.com too.

