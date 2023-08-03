Why'd you have to go and make PAM so complicated?

Avril Lavigne didn't quite sing that line but she might well have done if she'd worked in IT. More than two-thirds of IT managers (68 percent) say their current privileged access management (PAM) product is too complex or has too many features they don't use.

A new report from Keeper Security also finds that 87 percent of respondents would prefer a pared down form of PAM that is easier to deploy and use.

On average, IT teams are only using 62 percent of their current PAM functionality, with 58 percent of respondents agreeing that there is waste in their PAM solution. Roughly two-thirds of survey respondents say that pricey and superfluous features create too much complexity, reducing user satisfaction.

More than half of all IT teams (56 percent) say they have tried to deploy a PAM solution but never implemented it. Of those, 92 percent say it was because their solution was too complex. 85 percent also say their PAM product requires a dedicated staff to manage and maintain.

"Organizations must secure their privileged credentials, accounts and sessions to protect their organization," says Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "The Privileged Access Management Survey: User Insights on Cost & Complexity reveals why IT and security leaders are dissatisfied with traditional PAM products. The industry needs modern, unified PAM solutions that address perimeterless, multi-cloud IT environments and distributed remote workforces. These solutions must provide essential functionality with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security, while at the same time being cost-effective, easy to implement and engaging for end users."

Economic conditions are a factor too. Overall two-thirds of IT leaders (66 percent) say they need a better PAM solution, but 58 percent say they don't have one because it's too expensive. In addition 62 percent say the downturn in economic conditions will likely cause them to scale back their current PAM platform.

You can get the full report from the Keeper Site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com