AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD OLED gaming monitor has 240Hz refresh rate

AOC has excited the PC gaming community today with its latest display: the AGON PRO AG276QZD. Boasting a 26.5-inch OLED panel, the monitor offers a razor-sharp QHD resolution (2560x1440), a breathtaking 240Hz refresh rate, and a mind-blowing 0.03 ms GtG response time.

The advanced OLED technology incorporated here is something that's hard to find even in the most high-end LCD monitors. Expect immersive gameplay with HDR10 support and perfect blacks for an extraordinary visual experience.

What really sets the AG276QZD apart, however, is its attention to the finer details. The esports-ready design features like a quick-release mechanism, user-friendly handle for LAN parties, and ergonomic features like 130mm height adjustment ensure that it's a convenient and comfortable extension of your gaming rig.

RGB enthusiasts, rejoice! The AG276QZD's Light FX RGB customization options are just the cherry on top, letting you synchronize your entire setup for that perfect ambiance.

AOC's Re-Spawned warranty truly demonstrates the brand's confidence in their product. With a four-year advance replacement warranty and even accidental damage coverage, AOC has you covered.

With a price tag of $999.99, available now on Amazon here, the AG276QZD is more than just a gaming monitor; it's an investment in your gaming future.

