New solution helps companies prepare for 90-day TLS standard

Magnified certificare

Google's proposal to cut TLS certificate lifespans to 90 days -- down from the current 398 -- was aired last year and has caused something of a stir in security circles.

According to a recent Venafi study, 83 percent of organizations have been hit by certificate-related outages in the past 12 months, and 57 percent of organizations have experienced security incidents involving compromised TLS certificates. Shortening certificate lifespans will therefore help businesses reduce the risk of compromise.

To help businesses comply with the proposed new rules, Venafi is launching a new 90-Day TLS Readiness Solution to help reduce the risk of certificate-related outages.

"Google's proposal in the CA/Browser Forum to reduce TLS certificate lifespans to 90 days is an important step toward increasing the web's responsiveness to emerging threats and technological advances, including quantum computing. This significantly decreases the risks associated with key compromises by reducing the value of a key to the attacker," says Ryan Hurst, former head of product at Google. "Moreover, embracing automation not only enhances security but also mitigates the risk of outages, allowing organizations to reduce operational toil and free resources to work on more impactful tasks while supporting a more agile and trustworthy Web PKI."

The 90-Day TLS Readiness Solution uses Venafi's TLS Protect to proactively identify and map TLS certificates into a comprehensive certificate inventory and renewal schedule for an organization. By delivering full visibility and control over TLS certificates -- coupled with expert guidance to review policies, align processes, and design advanced automation workflows -- the solution helps reduce the time and risk associated with automating the entire lifecycle process.

"Venafi's 90-Day TLS Readiness Solution goes beyond the limited focus on certificate discovery and visibility that we see in the market today," says Shivajee Samdarshi, chief product officer at Venafi. "Our solution combines cutting-edge automation technologies with strategic planning and support to help organizations simplify and navigate what is an overly complex process, enabling them to reduce outages, strengthen their overall security posture and ensure the agility required for initiatives like post-quantum cryptography."

You can find out more on the Venafi blog and you can also request a free 90-day readiness assessment.

Image Credit: maxkabakov / depositphotos.com

New solution helps companies prepare for 90-day TLS standard

