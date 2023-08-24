Education, not a watchdog, should power AI regulation

Earlier this year, several prominent tech leaders came together to sign a letter advocating for pausing development of advanced AI models, citing their potentially "profound risk to society and humanity”. This was swiftly followed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proposing the creation of a new UK-based watchdog dedicated to the AI sector.

Although the move garnered mixed responses, an essential aspect seems to have been overlooked amid this debate -- a legislation-led institutional may not be the most effective or comprehensive approach to regulating AI.

Rather than placing power in the hands of a regulatory entity, an education-centric strategy could hold the key to cultivating the ideal environment for AI to flourish. Such an approach could both ensure consumer protection and foster innovation in businesses, facilitating the development of ground-breaking AI tools.

AI's foundations in data

What is AI, but data? Massive datasets fuel its capabilities, and with every click we, the creators of this data, make, we leave a stream of information behind us, revealing insights into our online behaviors and identities. Unfortunately, we only have to look at incidents like the Cambridge Analytica scandal to witness how invasive behavior and the abuse of this data can have catastrophic consequences.

Nonetheless, data is essential for AI's functionality. And that is logically, therefore, what regulation should center on, and that is indeed already encompassed by recent initiatives like GDPR and DPA 2018 that form the backbone of the UK’s consumer data protection.

It’s certainly positive that robust measures exist to guard privacy, but where the government has truly fallen short is in protecting the value of data. By failing to recognize and legislate against data looting -- fundamentally a material asset -- the government leaves the manufacturer and proprietor exposed to exploitation.

Businesses have long reaped the financial benefits from consumer data, but its creators are often left uncompensated. Viewing data as an individual’s property raises the question -- why should companies be permitted to freely loot it? Not unexpectedly, farming of extensive data sets means that mainstream usage of AI tools risks aggravating this issue.

When assigning responsibility for this prevailing issue, two key factors come to the forefront. Firstly, legislation safeguarding proprietary rights to data is severely lacking. Just as the government wouldn't tolerate businesses snatching our wallets or ransacking our homes, the same principles should be applied to our data.

Secondly, and crucially, people need to be educated about their data's value and how to protect it as an asset. Alarming statistics from ZIPZERO's latest research reveal that a huge 79 percent of individuals wish for more control over how their data is used, yet only 32 percent know how much profit companies are generating from their personal data, and just 44 percent understand how businesses are using it.

Data-driven AI tools will inevitably touch all areas of our lives. However, regulating them effectively will not be possible without first tackling this problem through education, ensuring transparency and enabling people to regain control of their data.

Education leads to transparency and stability

Entrusting AI regulation entirely to a watchdog poses numerous challenges, but most notably it would lead to the disempowerment of both businesses and individuals. The government’s goal of taking a ‘pro-innovation approach’ with AI businesses would quickly dissipate as trailblazing businesses and entrepreneurs are immobilized by restrictions that fail to accommodate the needs of such a dynamic sector.

The rapid evolution of AI would undeniably surpass the capabilities of governmental policies. It is highly improbable at this time that a regulatory body could keep pace with AI's expeditious advancements. The moment a watchdog is fully operational, it could already be outdated -- and what value could it have then in addressing emerging threats?

A more progressive approach is required, one that keeps abreast of pioneering research and AI innovation: education. Providing people with up-to-date and transparent knowledge about AI and data usage empowers them to stay prudent and informed. This could be achieved through regular public awareness updates in the mainstream media -- as was successfully observed during the pandemic. Such a strategy shares the responsibility of data protection among users, businesses, and AI providers, fostering a sense of collective duty to maintain AI security and data integrity.

Education is also enduring. Instilling a culture of responsible data usage in AI that surpasses short-term regulation allows for lasting management of the sector. What’s more, as people become increasingly aware of data’s value, they are more likely to advocate for higher standards of protection, ultimately influencing companies to adopt ethical AI practices, similarly to what has been observed amid the rise of environmental awareness.

Lastly, it is uniquely positioned to put individuals back in control of their data’s monetization. Fully understanding personal data’s value and the ways in which it can be misused by third parties enables well-informed decision making about data sharing and AI engagement.

Charting a path ahead

The emerging era of AI is still in its infancy, with much to discover. Relying solely on a watchdog won't pave the way for a thriving AI ecosystem in Britain, where both businesses and individuals are primed for innovation. All stakeholders must be equipped to make transparent, informed choices regarding AI and data. This achievement demands a commitment to education, ensuring that the AI landscape evolves harmoniously and securely.

Image credit: jamesteohart/depositphotos.com

Marcin Walaszczyk is the founder, COO and CTO of ZIPZERO. ZIPZERO is spearheading an AI-driven consumer-and-advertiser platform revolution -- bringing together both groups to form a financially empowering relationship. By crowdsourcing paper and digital receipts directly from consenting consumers, ZIPZERO enables its users to economically benefit from the value of their data, optimise their spending and lower their household bills. Meanwhile, it offers marketers an advanced AI tool that identifies target consumers and informs marketing strategy.